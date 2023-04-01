Conducting research — before and after disasters occur — for more informed and equitable policy and design.

– Recent News + Publications

  • [AWARD] The Just Environments Lab was given a 2026 Merit Award for Research and Communication by the American Society of Landscape Architects - Northern California Chapter for our historical ecology work in the Pájaro Valley

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  • Photograph of a Tahitian Terraces road signs melted by the Palisades Fire

    [NEWS] The National Low Income Housing Coalition awards JE-L and our partners, Neighborhood Partnership Housing Service, a Collaborative Disaster Recovery Research Seed Grant to assist manufactured housing communities after the Palisades Fire

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  • Screenshot of publication on the JAE website

    [PUBLICATION] The article "Designing Through Social Critique" is now available and covers our design studio frameworks

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  • Screenshot of report's cover.

    [PUBLICATION] Our report "Redesigning to Adapt to Floods in Unincorporated Areas" from our Lau project is now available

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  • Photograph of a person looking at an exhibit

    [EXHIBIT] Our Flood Event Timeline and archival flood risk research is on display at the Lau Climate Futures Exhibit during April 2025

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  • Diagram showing the spreads from our Equitable Resilience report

    [PUBLICATION] Our community report "Equitable Recovery for the Pájaro Valley After the 2023 Winter Storms" is now available!

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  • Map showing areas of possible flooding in the Pájaro Valley

    [PUBLICATION] Our Quick Response Report covering disaster recovery in unincorporated areas is now published in the Natural Hazards Center's library

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  • Logo with text saying "Lau Grant for Just Climate Futures"

    [NEWS] JE-L awarded a Lau Just Climate Futures Grant from the Institute of Urban and Regional Development to assemble an historical ecology of the Pájaro River for the U.S. Army Corps

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  • [AWARD] Our JAPA article on procedural vulnerability wins the award for 2023 Best Article by Emerging Scholars

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  • Image of flooding in California, Winter 2023.

    [NEWS] JE-L receives funding from CalWater + USGS to develop flood mitigation tools for unincorporated communities in California

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  • Screenshot of journal cover

    [PUBLICATION] Unincorporated and Underserved: Critical Stormwater Infrastructure Challenges in South Texas Colonias

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  • Photograph of Pajaro River

    [NEWS] JE-L receives a Quick Response Award from the Natural Hazards Center to conduct community workshops in the Pájaro Valley

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  • Photo from Washington Post showing failed Pajaro River levee

    [NEWS] "Flooded and feeling forgotten" - JE-L assists reporters examining the Pájaro Valley floods

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  • Cover of our lab's report on colonia flooding

    [PUBLICATION] Colonia Flooding: An Institutional Analysis for the Lower Río Grande Valley

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  • Screenshot of the MIT LCAU article on MIT's website.

    [PUBLICATION] From Community Resilience to Climate Justice

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  • First page of the publication Procedural Vulnerability and Its Effects on Equitable Post-Disaster Recovery in Low-Income Communities

    [PUBLICATION] Procedural Vulnerability and Its Effects on Equitable Post-Disaster Recovery in Low-Income Communities

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  • Book cover for "Informality and the City"

    [PUBLICATION] Stigmas of Informality: Disaster Recovery and Reconstruction in the South Texas Colonias

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– Research Focus

We focus, first, on hazard mitigation, seeking to provide the best evidence-based protections for low-resource communities facing high risks of natural hazards. In moments of crisis, we also work with low-resource communities in disaster response, recovery, and reconstruction.

Research Overview

– Community Pages

Much of our research is conducted in tandem with communities and their leaders. In this vein, we coproduce research questions, methods, analyses, and reporting with communities. Many request a central location for data, findings, and publications, which we provide freely!

Community Reports
Community Pages

  • “We don’t stand in front of the community, we stand behind them.”

    ADAPTED FROM | ARISE - SAN JUAN